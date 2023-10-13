Douglas (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

With JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) also ruled out for the contest, the Patriots' top available wideouts Sunday will be DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne, with Kayshon Boutte and the versatile Ty Montgomery also on hand. Additionally, Tyquan Thornton (shoulder) could be activated from injured reserve this week, while Malik Cunningham and/or Jalen Reagor are potential Week 6 practice-squad elevations. Douglas will thus target a potential return to action Oct. 22 against the Bills.