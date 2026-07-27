Patriots' DeMario Douglas: Running with first-team offense

Douglas is working with the first-team offense to begin training camp, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

The "most common grouping" Monday, according to Callahan, involved A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs out wide with Douglas in the slot. Kayshon Boutte mixed in at X receiver, and Brown moved around the formation. Right now, it sounds like the Patriots like Brown as the X, Doubs at the Z spot and Douglas working the middle of the field out of the slot. That leaves Mack Hollins, Efton Chism and Kyle Williams competing for sub-package snaps and rotational roles. Douglas played just 26.3 percent of the offensive snaps last regular season, but with Stefon Diggs out of the picture and Brown more of an outside prototype, Douglas could see his playing time come back up in 2026.