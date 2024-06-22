Douglas was the Patriots' "best and most explosive playmaker" at spring practices, according to Chad Graff of The Athletic.

Douglas led the team in receiving last season as a rookie sixth-round pick, albeit with only 561 yards and nary a touchdown. Around 65 percent of his snaps and production came from the slot, which presents a potential complication for a New England offense with three veteran WRs -- Kendrick Bourne (knee), K.J. Osborn and JuJu Smith Schuster -- that are arguably at their best working inside. All three are at least 6-foot, 200 pounds, while Douglas is much shorter (5-8, 192) but also the fastest (4.44 40) and most agile of the bunch. New Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt should find a way to keep Douglas involved, even if it means leaving Smith-Schuster and/or Osborn out of the rotation or bringing the team's rookie WRs along slowly (second-round pick Ja'Lynn Polk and fourth-rounder Javon Baker).