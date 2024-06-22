Share Video

Link copied!

Douglas was the Patriots' "best and most explosive playmaker" at spring practices, according to Chad Graff of The Athletic.

Douglas led the team in receiving last season as a rookie sixth-round pick, albeit with only 561 yards and nary a touchdown. Around 65 percent of his snaps and production came from the slot, which presents a potential complication for a New England offense with three veteran WRs -- Kendrick Bourne (knee), K.J. Osborn and JuJu Smith Schuster -- that are arguably at their best working inside. All three are at least 6-foot, 200 pounds, while Douglas is much shorter (5-8, 192) but also the fastest (4.44 40) and most agile of the bunch. New Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt should find a way to keep Douglas involved, even if it means leaving Smith-Schuster and/or Osborn out of the rotation or bringing the team's rookie WRs along slowly (second-round pick Ja'Lynn Polk and fourth-rounder Javon Baker).

More News