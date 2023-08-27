Douglas was spotted wearing a red non-contact jersey during Sunday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The severity of the issue remains unclear, but Reiss speculates that the rookie wideout is dealing with a minor shoulder injury that occurred when he was tackled during New England's second preseason game, which was versus Green Bay. Douglas, a sixth-round pick, has been a "pleasant training camp surprise," per Chad Graff of The Athletic, and could carve out a role in the Patriots' pass-catching corps before long.