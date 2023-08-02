Douglas has been one of the stars of Patriots training camp, NESN's Zack Cox reports.

The sixth-round pick has seen daily work with the first-team offense, mostly out of the slot, with teammate Jabrill Peppers noting Monday that Douglas is "tough as nails" and shows surprising "physicality" for an undersized wide receiver. To that end, the Patriots optimistically list Douglas at 5-foot-8, 192 pounds, though he was a mere 170 just five months ago when he ran a 4.44 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Combine. Regardless of his actual weight, Douglas seems to be making a bid for the No. 3 receiver job in New England, challenging veteran Kendrick Bourne, 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton and fellow sixth-round rookie Kayshon Boutte.