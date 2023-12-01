Douglas (concussion) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Douglas didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday either, so the 2023 sixth-rounder could be ruled out for Week 13 action later Friday. If that ends up being the case, DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton would be in line to work as the Patriots' top WRs versus the Chargers on Sunday.