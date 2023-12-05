Douglas (concussion) wasn't practicing Tuesday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Douglas has yet to mix into drills since suffering a concussion during a Week 12 loss at the Giants, giving him very little leeway to put himself in a position to play Thursday in Pittsburgh. The Patriots may seal his fate for Week 14 action when they post their final injury report of the week Wednesday, but it remains to be seen how the rest of the team's receiving corps breaks down considering DeVante Parker (knee), JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) all are tending to health concerns at the moment.