Douglas (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Douglas approached the contest listed as questionable after logging limited practices this week, but with his Sunday availability confirmed, the 2023 sixth-rounder will remain a key target for QB Mac Jones in a New England WR corps that will be without both Kendrick Bourne (knee, IR) and DeVante Parker (concussion). In each of his last two games, Douglas -- who led the team with 55 receiving yards in last weekend's 20-17 loss to the Commanders -- has recorded five catches and seven targets, a trend that has the rookie on the radar in deeper PPR formats.