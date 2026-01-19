Douglas caught both of his targets for 36 yards and a TD in Sunday's 28-16 divisional-round win over the Texans.

Though Douglas finished fifth among New England WRs in the contest with 17 (out of a possible 65) snaps on offense, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, he still managed to make a mark with a 28-yard score to give his team a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. As Sunday's AFC Championship against the Broncos approaches, Douglas continues to carry modest fantasy upside, given that he hasn't seen more than three passing targets in a game since Week 9.