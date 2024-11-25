Douglas secured five of seven targets for 62 yards and rushed once for one yard in the Patriots' 34-15 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Douglas finished with a co-team-high number of receptions while setting the pace in receiving yards for the Patriots on an unproductive afternoon for the offense overall. The second-year wideout has at least four catches in four consecutive games, and his yardage total Sunday was his highest since Week 6. Douglas' next opportunity to continue building rapport with rookie signal-caller Drake Maye comes in a Week 13 home matchup against the Colts.