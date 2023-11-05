Douglas caught five of seven targets for 55 yards and rushed once for no gain in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Commanders.

Douglas led the Patriots in receiving yards while tying Hunter Henry and JuJu Smith-Schuster for the team lead in targets. With Kendrick Bourne (knee) done for the season, Douglas has become New England's top receiver on the outside, at least until DeVante Parker (concussion) returns. Douglas has 20 targets over the past three games, but the 2023 sixth-round draft pick is still searching for his first NFL touchdown heading into a Week 10 matchup with the Colts in Frankfurt.