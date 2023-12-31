Douglas caught three of five targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Bills.

It was modest production, but Douglas actually led the Patriots' wide receiver corps in targets, in part due to the early exit of DeVante Parker (ribs). Douglas has hauled in at least three passes in eight straight games for which he's been active dating back to Week 7, posting a 37-405-0 line on 56 targets during that time. The rookie wideout will look to end his season with a splash in Week 18 against the Jets.