Douglas caught all three of his targets for 36 yards and carried once for minus-five yards in Thursday's 27-14 win over the Jets.

With Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) inactive for the second straight contest, Douglas, who logged 19 snaps Thursday, was once again outsnapped by fellow WRs Mack Hollins (57), Stefon Diggs (46) and Kyle Williams (45), per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. In 11 games, Douglas has recorded a receiving line of 23 catches (on 35 targets) for 332 yards and three TDs, a rate of production (while working in an offense that spreads the ball around) that has yielded modest fantasy value thus far.