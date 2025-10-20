Patriots' DeMario Douglas: Three catches versus Titans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Douglas caught all three of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Titans.
On the heels of his most productive game of the season, a 3/71/1 effort in Week 6, Douglas was on the field for 15 of a possible 65 snaps on offense in the contest, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. With Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins out-snapping him once again Sunday, Douglas looks like a hit-or-miss option in deeper fantasy formats as this weekend's game against the Browns approaches.
More News
-
Patriots' DeMario Douglas: Hauls in long TD in Week 6 win•
-
Patriots' DeMario Douglas: Two catches versus Bills•
-
Patriots' DeMario Douglas: Decreased workload in Week 4•
-
Patriots' DeMario Douglas: Two catches Sunday•
-
Patriots' DeMario Douglas: One catch Sunday•
-
Patriots' DeMario Douglas: Minimal production in Week 1 loss•