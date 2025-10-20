Douglas caught all three of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Titans.

On the heels of his most productive game of the season, a 3/71/1 effort in Week 6, Douglas was on the field for 15 of a possible 65 snaps on offense in the contest, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. With Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins out-snapping him once again Sunday, Douglas looks like a hit-or-miss option in deeper fantasy formats as this weekend's game against the Browns approaches.