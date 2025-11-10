Douglas, who was on the field for 13 of a possible 61 snaps on offense in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Buccaneers, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught both of his targets in the contest for 34 yards.

Even with Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) inactive Sunday, Douglas was out-snapped by fellow WRs Mack Hollins (48), Stefon Diggs (36) and Kyle Williams (34). Through 10 games to date while working in a New England offense that spreads the ball around on a weekly basis, Douglas has recorded a total of 20 catches on 32 targets for 296 yards and three TDs. As Thursday night's game against the Jets approaches, Douglas continues to profile as a hit-or-miss fantasy lineup option in deeper formats.