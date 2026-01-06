Douglas caught two of his three targets for 29 yards in the Patriots' 38-10 win over the Dolphins in Sunday's regular-season finale.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Douglas recorded a 25 percent snap share in Week 18, while fellow slot man Efton Chism was out there for 44 percent of the Patriots' snaps on offense Sunday. As the postseason approaches, Douglas brings modest fantasy upside to the table following a regular season in which he totaled a career-low 31 catches (on 46 targets) for 447 yards and three TDs in 17 contests.