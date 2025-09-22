Douglas, who logged 29 of a possible 74 snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Steelers, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught two of his five targets for seven yards in the contest.

Douglas was out-snapped Sunday by fellow WRs Kayshon Boutte (56 snaps, two catches), Mack Hollins (46 snaps, four catches) and Stefon Diggs (39 snaps, three catches). Through the Patriots' first three games, Douglas has caught five of his 13 targets for 13 yards and a TD and rushed once for four yards. Based on his production out of the gate this season, Douglas is a speculative fantasy option until or unless he picks up the pace in the coming weeks.