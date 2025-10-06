Douglas caught two of his three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Bills.

Douglas, who was on the field for 17 of a possible 60 snaps on offense, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, was out-snapped in the contest by fellow WRs Kayshon Boutte (37), Mack Hollins (35) and Stefon Diggs (30). With just seven catches for 30 yards and a TD (on 16 targets) in five games, Douglas is off the lineup radar in all but the deepest of fantasy formats.