Douglas is set to maintain a prominent role Sunday against the Chargers, as A.J. Brown (hamstring) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) won't play.

Douglas had 178 yards and a touchdown in a career-best two-game stretch spanning Weeks 8 and 9, but he was limited to one catch for four yards in his most recent appearance, which QB Drake Maye (lower leg) left early. With Tommy DeVito under center in Week 12, Douglas will try to get back on track in New England's banged-up passing game coming out of a bye week.