Douglas (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Douglas, who was forced out of the team's Week 12 loss to the Giants due to a concussion, didn't practice this week, and now that he's been deemed unavailable versus L.A., he'll target a potential return to action next Thursday against the Steelers. In Douglas' absence, DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton are slated to lead New England's wide receiver corps Sunday.