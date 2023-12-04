Douglas (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.

Douglas hasn't resumed practicing since entering the NFL's five-step concussion protocol after a 10-7 Week 12 loss to the Giants. With Thursday's game against the Steelers fast approaching, Douglas is running out of time to clear the protocol. DeVante Parker (knee), Tyquan Thornton and JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) led New England's receiving corps with Douglas sidelined in this past Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers.