Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Back with Patriots
Thomas will re-sign with the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
That was apparently the plan all along, though with rookie N'Keal Harry (ankle) having landed on IR to begin the season, there's a path for Thomas to see a steady role in the Patriots' offense, health permitting. From a fantasy perspective, Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon bring more value, but Thomas is now next in line on that front and as the season progresses and he becomes further removed from his Achilles' injury, the former Bronco's outlook could brighten.
More News
-
Demaryius Thomas: Could rejoin Patriots•
-
Demaryius Thomas: Sent packing by Pats•
-
Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Lights it up in preseason finale•
-
Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Making progress•
-
Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Not likely to play Thursday•
-
Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Officially activated off PUP•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Rankings: Biggest questions
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the six biggest questions for Fantasy Week 1 rankings.
-
Fantasy football prep: Deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Believe it or not: Buy the hype?
Heath Cummings takes one last look at which preseason storylines he believes are leading to...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Fade A-Rob
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Cam
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Picking No. 4 overall in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg walks through his approach from the No. 4 spot in non-PPR leagues.