Thomas will re-sign with the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

That was apparently the plan all along, though with rookie N'Keal Harry (ankle) having landed on IR to begin the season, there's a path for Thomas to see a steady role in the Patriots' offense, health permitting. From a fantasy perspective, Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon bring more value, but Thomas is now next in line on that front and as the season progresses and he becomes further removed from his Achilles' injury, the former Bronco's outlook could brighten.

