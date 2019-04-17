Under the terms of Thomas' (Achilles) one-year deal with the Patriots, his salary cap hit for 2019 is $2.9 million, WEEI.com reports.

Per the report, the veteran wideout landed a $150,000 signing bonus from the Patriots and is in line to subsequently earn a $150,000 reporting bonus and $1.2 million base salary. Additionally, Thomas can collect $1.4 million in per-game roster bonuses, as well as another $750,000 for 60 catches, $750,000 for 800 receiving yards, $750,000 for 1,000 yards and $750,000 for 1,200 yards. Essentially, the 31-year-old is betting on himself and in the process New England is able to take a low-risk flyer on an accomplished pass-catcher who is bouncing back from the second Achilles' injury of his career, which occurred last December. After suffering a torn right Achilles back in February of 2011, Thomas rebounded to play 11 games during the 2011 campaign that followed and then eventually rounded into Pro Bowl form in 2012. This time around, Thomas is bouncing back from a torn left Achilles. While it's the sort of injury that has the potential to sap pro athletes of speed and explosiveness, Thomas at least has proved in the past that it's something he can overcome.