Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Could start season on PUP list
ESPN's Mike Reiss projects that Thomas (Achilles) is a candidate to open the coming season on the Patriots' reserve/PUP list.
The wideout already has been tagged with the preseason version of that injury designation, but if Reiss' prediction comes true, Thomas would be slated to miss the Patriots' first six regular-season games. Such an outcome remains speculative, but bringing Thomas along slowly seems like the logical approach given the nature of his injury. Additionally, stashing him on the PUP list to start the season would give the team some valuable roster flexibility early on. In any case, once Thomas does return to practice, he won't be guaranteed anything, but if he's able to recapture all (or at least most) of his pre-injury form, he could carve out a solid role in the New England offense. The 31-year-old doesn't seem likely to approach the lofty numbers he put up for Denver a few years back, but he's a savvy pro with good size (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could put to good use in the team's Tom Brady helmed passing attack.
