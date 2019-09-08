Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Inactive Sunday night
Thomas (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
With Thomas held out this week, Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett are in line to head the Patriots' Week 1 wideout corps. Beyond Sunday's contest, Thomas' path to steady targets figures to be hampered by the team's addition of Antonio Brown on Saturday.
