Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Joining New England
Thomas (Achilles) is signing with the Patriots, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Recovering from a Dec. 23 rupture of his Achilles tendon, Thomas was released by the Texans in February and pleaded guilty to a careless driving charge in March. His offseason now takes a turn for the better, though he still has a long way to go in the rehab process. The Patriots can afford to take a patient approach, with Tom Brady capable of putting up points even if his pass-catching corps is depleted by a mixture of injuries, retirements and suspensions. The 31-year-old Thomas hasn't exactly aged gracefully, but he still had something to offer late last season, catching 23 of 33 targets for 275 yards (8.3 YPT) and two touchdowns in seven games after he was traded from Denver to Houston. He'll now be reunited with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, joining a group of wide receivers that includes Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon (suspension), Phillip Dorsett, Bruce Ellington and Maurice Harris.
