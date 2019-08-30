Thomas (Achilles) caught seven of eight targets for 87 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 31-29 loss to the Giants in the preseason finale.

Thomas put any questions about his health to rest in this one, playing New England's first five drives and making a major impact during his time on the field. While he was facing New York's backups, the veteran receiver did all this damage with Jarrett Stidham under center, so Thomas certainly appears capable of working his way into fantasy relevance once he starts working with Tom Brady in the regular season.