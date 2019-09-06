Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Listed as questionable for Week 1
Thomas (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Steelers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas was able to practice in a limited fashion all week, which suggests that he could still suit up despite the questionable tag. That said, the Patriots' 8:20 ET kickoff makes rolling with the veteran wideout a bit risky for those who wouldn't be able to sub him out in the event he's scratched. Additionally, Thomas is bouncing back from a torn Achilles that he suffered last December, so it's not hard to imagine him being eased into action this weekend if he does play. With Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon slotted in as the team's top two receivers, Thomas' primary competition for snaps/targets when he's healthy figures to be Phillip Dorsett.
