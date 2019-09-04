Thomas was listed as limited by a hamstring injury at Wednesday's practice.

The fact that Thomas' previous Achilles' issue is not indicated is encouraging, but as one of just three players to appear on the Patriots' first regular-season injury report, the veteran wideout's Week 1 status is worth monitoring. Following the placement of N'Keal Harry (ankle) on IR, Thomas would seem to have a path to early-season targets if healthy, but from a fantasy perspective both Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon carry more upside. Phillip Dorsett is also in the mix, so Thomas' snap count Sunday against the Steelers (assuming he plays) will be telling.

