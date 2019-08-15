Thomas (Achilles) and Julian Edelman (thumb) did agility drills Thursday during a pre-practice workout, Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald reports.

Duffy and Ryan Hannable of WEEI both note that Thomas was moving well in what appeared to be a full-speed agility workout. The 31-year-old wideout is still a candidate to stay on the PUP list into the regular season, but he at least is making tangible progress in his rehab from a torn Achilles. The Patriots might eventually consider a more aggressive approach to rehab if they continue to deal with other injuries at wide receiver. N'Keal Harry (leg), Phillip Dorsett (undisclosed) and Maurice Harris (undisclosed) all have been banged up this week, and there hasn't been any update since Aug. 3 on Josh Gordon's application for reinstatement from an indefinite suspension.

