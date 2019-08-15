Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Looks good in agility drills
Thomas (Achilles) and Julian Edelman (thumb) did agility drills Thursday during a pre-practice workout, Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald reports.
Duffy and Ryan Hannable of WEEI both note that Thomas was moving well in what appeared to be a full-speed agility workout. The 31-year-old wideout is still a candidate to stay on the PUP list into the regular season, but he at least is making tangible progress in his rehab from a torn Achilles. The Patriots might eventually consider a more aggressive approach to rehab if they continue to deal with other injuries at wide receiver. N'Keal Harry (leg), Phillip Dorsett (undisclosed) and Maurice Harris (undisclosed) all have been banged up this week, and there hasn't been any update since Aug. 3 on Josh Gordon's application for reinstatement from an indefinite suspension.
More News
-
Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Making progress•
-
Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Could start season on PUP list•
-
Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Lands on PUP list•
-
Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Contract terms clarified•
-
Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Joining New England•
-
Demaryius Thomas: Makes visit to New England•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Value Brady
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
More ways to identify RB upside
Ben Gretch expands on his recently-introduced TRAP stat and explains which high-value touches...
-
Drake in boot; Ballage rising?
Kenyan Drake is reportedly in a walking boot. Chris Towers looks at what that means for both...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Samuel rises
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
The latest injuries, news, and notes
Catch up on the latest injuries, news, and notes from around the NFL as we head into preseason...