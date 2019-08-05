Thomas (Achilles) was "running at a good rate of speed (during) his workout" Monday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

The report also notes that the veteran wideout wasn't sporting the compression sock that he had on last Monday. There's still no concrete timetable for Thomas' return, and he's still a candidate to open the coming season on the Patriots' reserve/PUP list, but it's nonetheless good to see him continue to make progress after tearing his Achilles last December. As long as Thomas is unable to practice, the likes of Phillip Dorsett, Maurice Harris, Dontrelle Inman, Braxton Berrios and Jakobi Meyers will continue to battle for depth chart slotting behind roster locks Julian Edelman (thumb) and first-rounder N'Keal Harry.