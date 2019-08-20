Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: May be coming off PUP
Thomas (Achilles) appears to be coming off the PUP list, as he's wearing pads at Tuesday's practice, Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald reports.
Julian Edelman (thumb) took the same step forward in practice Monday and later was removed from the non-football injury list. Thomas seems to be next in line, joining a wideout group that may soon add Josh Gordon, who was placed on the NFI list after he was reinstated Friday from suspension. Thomas still will need to compete for snaps, but this at least suggests he'll be ready for games early in the regular season, possibly as soon as Week 1 or 2.
