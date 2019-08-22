Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Not likely to play Thursday
Thomas (Achilles) appears unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers, NESN's Chris Grenham reports.
Per the report, both Thomas and Julian Edelman "went through a workout on one of the practice fields outside Gillette Stadium on Thursday afternoon," an indication that the recently-activated duo is likely to sit out Thursday's contest. It remains to be seen what sort of role Thomas -- who tore his left Achilles last December -- might have in the New England offense early on, but if he can re-prove his health in the coming weeks, the 31-year-old would add a nice blend of size (6-3, 225 pounds) and experience to the team's pass-catching corps.
More News
-
Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Officially activated off PUP•
-
Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: May be coming off PUP•
-
Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Looks good in agility drills•
-
Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Making progress•
-
Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Could start season on PUP list•
-
Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Lands on PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...
-
QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold have improved their status since his last...