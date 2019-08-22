Thomas (Achilles) appears unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers, NESN's Chris Grenham reports.

Per the report, both Thomas and Julian Edelman "went through a workout on one of the practice fields outside Gillette Stadium on Thursday afternoon," an indication that the recently-activated duo is likely to sit out Thursday's contest. It remains to be seen what sort of role Thomas -- who tore his left Achilles last December -- might have in the New England offense early on, but if he can re-prove his health in the coming weeks, the 31-year-old would add a nice blend of size (6-3, 225 pounds) and experience to the team's pass-catching corps.

