Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Officially activated off PUP
Thomas (Achilles) was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas took the practice field Tuesday in pads and a helmet, which led to speculation that the veteran wideout was activated off the PUP list that he's been on since the start of training camp. While he has been activated, given that he just suffered a ruptured Achilles eight months ago, Thomas will likely need to be eased back into the swing of things during these last few couple of preseason action.
More News
-
Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: May be coming off PUP•
-
Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Looks good in agility drills•
-
Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Making progress•
-
Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Could start season on PUP list•
-
Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Lands on PUP list•
-
Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Contract terms clarified•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Risers and Fallers
Ben Gretch lists five risers and five fallers in his rankings based on what we've seen so far...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Carson rising
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Winston elite
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Undercover Mock: Going with Gurley
What should a team that takes Todd Gurley in early Round 2 look like? Dave Richard bucks his...
-
The ultimate boom-or-bust team
Players like Ezekiel Elliott, Antonio Brown, and Melvin Gordon provide drafters with interesting...
-
2019 sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...