Thomas (Achilles) was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas took the practice field Tuesday in pads and a helmet, which led to speculation that the veteran wideout was activated off the PUP list that he's been on since the start of training camp. While he has been activated, given that he just suffered a ruptured Achilles eight months ago, Thomas will likely need to be eased back into the swing of things during these last few couple of preseason action.

