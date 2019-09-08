Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Remains uncertain for Week 1
Thomas (hamstring) remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, but the Patriots could err on the side of caution and withhold him from the Week 1 contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After Thomas suffered a torn left Achilles' tendon in late December, the Patriots came away satisfied enough with the veteran wideout's health to include him on their 53-man roster to open the season. While the Achilles' injury is now behind him, Thomas was limited in practice all week by the hamstring issue. The Patriots don't want Thomas' latest health setback to become something that lingers all season, so if the 31-year-old is at all hobbled during pregame work, the team may be inclined to include him among their inactives. Even in the event that he does suit up Week 1, Thomas may only be in store for a small package of plays as a depth option behind the likes of Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett.
