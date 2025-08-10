Patriots' Deneric Prince: Lands in New England
By RotoWire Staff
The Patriots signed Prince to a contract Sunday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.
Prince's addition to the Patriots' roster adds depth to the backfield after Lan Larison (leg) was placed on injured reserve. Prince spent the entire 2024 season on the Dolphins' practice squad and last saw regular-season action in 2023 with the Chiefs, when he played 15 snaps on special teams across two games.
