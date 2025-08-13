Patriots' Deneric Prince: Reverts to IR with New England
By RotoWire Staff
Prince (undisclosed) reverted to injured reserve with the Patriots on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Prince signed with the Patriots on Sunday, but he quickly suffered an undisclosed injury at practice, which is set to sideline him for the entirety of the 2025 season while on IR. The running back would be eligible to return to action this year if he reaches an injury settlement with New England.