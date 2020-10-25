Rivers (back) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
The 26-year-old missed Week 6 while on the COVID-19 list and was questionable for Sunday with the back issue, but he's good to go against San Francisco. Rivers should play his usual reserve role in New England's linebacker rotations.
