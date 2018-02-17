There hasn't been any indication that Rivers (knee) has experienced any snags in his recovery from August surgery to repair a torn ACL, putting him on track to enter the 2018 season at full strength, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

With Rivers, a 2017 third-round pick, having more than a calendar year to recover from a serious knee injury, it appears promising that he won't face many restrictions in training camp or the preseason. Given New England's need to add young athletes to the front seven, Rivers could carve out a decent-sized role in the team's defensive-line rotation next season.