Patriots' Derek Rivers: Full participant at OTAs
Rivers (knee) practiced without limitation during OTAs, Andy Hart of the Patriots' official site reports.
Rivers, the Patriots' third-round pick in 2017, spent the year on Injured Reserve due to a torn ACL. He's been rehabbing for the past several months and says that he's now back without limitation. He'll look to stay healthy and be a contributor for the defense in 2018.
