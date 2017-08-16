Patriots' Derek Rivers: Injures leg, leaves practice early
Rivers injured his left leg while covering a kickoff Wednesday, The Boston Herald reports.
Rivers remained on the ground for a couple of minutes and appeared to be in significant pain. Early tests on his knee and the back of his leg were favorable, however, and Rivers was able to leave the field under his own power and with no visible limp. Further tests will be conducted to confirm the precise nature and severity of his injury, but the Patriots are optimistic that he avoided a significant setback.
