Rivers is rehabbing his knee injury at the Patriots' facility, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Rivers has missed two of the last three seasons due to knee injuries, but he's aiming toward a return to action in 2020. The 2017 third-round pick has six NFL games under his belt, and he's recorded two tackles and a sack. If Kyle Van Noy doesn't re-sign in New England, Rivers could be in line for increased duties once healthy.

