Rivers (knee) continues to progress in his recovery from a torn ACL and is expected to be "brought along cautiously" during the Patriots' offseason program, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Rivers originally tore his ACL last August and subsequently spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve. It isn't clear what sort of involvement he's expected to have in training camp later this summer but, as long as he remains setback-free in his recovery, his chances of being ready for Week 1 seem promising.