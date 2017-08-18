Patriots' Derek Rivers: Season-ending injury suspected
The Patriots believe that Rivers has suffered a season-ending knee injury, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Rivers left Wednesday's practice early favoring his left leg and reportedly remained on the ground for a couple of minutes in serious pain. While the team was originally optimistic following early tests, it appears as though subsequent evaluation revealed the severity of the injury. It's a disappointing start to the rookie's NFL career, as he now appears destined to spend his first season on injured reserve.
