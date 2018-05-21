Patriots' Derek Rivers: Spotted at OTAs
Rivers (knee) participated in the first day of the Patriots' OTAs on Monday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
The exact level of participation from Rivers is still unknown, but it's a good sign in his recovery from a torn ACL that he is out there for the first day of activities. Rivers spent all of last season on injured reserve, but he is expected to be ready for training camp.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...