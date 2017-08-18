Play

Rivers suffered a torn ACL and a sprained LCL in Wednesday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rivers suffered the injuries covering a kickoff in Wednesday's practice. The rookie defensive end will seek a second opinion before committing to surgery, but it looks as though his season is over.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories