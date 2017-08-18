Patriots' Derek Rivers: Tears ACL
Rivers suffered a torn ACL and a sprained LCL in Wednesday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rivers suffered the injuries covering a kickoff in Wednesday's practice. The rookie defensive end will seek a second opinion before committing to surgery, but it looks as though his season is over.
