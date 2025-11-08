The Patriots elevated Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Johnson has been elevated to the Patriots' active roster for a second consecutive week. He will serve as the RB3 behind TreVeyon Henderson and Terrell Jennings and will also serve as a returner on kickoffs in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, per Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site. Johnson played five snaps on special teams without showing up on the box score otherwise during the Patriots' Week 9 win over the Falcons.