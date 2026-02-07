The Patriots elevated Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster.

Johnson has been active through the Patriots' entire playoff run as Terrell Jennings (hamstring) remains on injured reserve. Johnson will act as a depth piece behind running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. The 29-year-old had just two snaps on special teams (both kick returns) during the Patriots' 10-7 win over the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game and could see a similar role for the Super Bowl on Sunday.