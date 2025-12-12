Johnson was elevated from the Patriots' practice squad to the active roster Friday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

With Terrell Jennings (concussion) set to miss the Week 15 divisional matchup against the Bills, Johnson's addition to the active roster provides New England with much-needed depth at running back. The 29-year-old has appeared in three games for the Patriots this season, rushing four times for seven yards. He's expected to play behind TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson on Sunday.