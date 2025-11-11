Johnson reverted to the Patriots' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Johnson played six offensive snaps during Sunday's 28-23 win over the Buccaneers, one more than Terrell Jennings, the latter of whom left the game due to a knee injury. Johnson logged one carry for one yard in Week 10, and with Jennings, Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) and TreVeyon Henderson (knee) all listed as limited practice participants Monday, Johnson could be elevated to the Patriots' active roster for Thursday's AFC East tilt against the Jets.